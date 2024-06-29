Saba residents to see lower water rates thanks to subsidy from The Hague
THE BOTTOM – Saba residents will soon see lower rates for water, thanks to an additional larger funding from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has allocated, as part of the purchasing power package for the Caribbean Netherlands.
The initiative aims to increase the affordability of water in Saba, with the subsidy available until the end of 2024 unless the allocated funds are exhausted before that date.
Saba Splash
Thanks to the additional subsidy, Saba Splash will substantially reduce prices. The new rates for Saba Splash will go into effect on July 1st, 2024. Previously offered at $3.50 for 3 gallons and $4.50 for 5 gallons, customers can now purchase Saba Splash at the affordable rates of $1.00 for 3 gallons and $2.50 for 5 gallons.
