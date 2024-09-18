Geen categorie Saba secures additional funding for hurricane-resistant harbor Redactie 18-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Impression of Saba’s new harbour. Photo: PES

THE HAGUE/THE BOTTOM – After months of uncertainty, Saba received confirmation in the 2025 budget that the Netherlands’ central government will provide additional funding for the construction of a hurricane-resistant harbor.

This enables Saba to soon award the construction contract for Black Rocks Harbor and the upgrade of Fort Bay Harbor. Despite bids exceeding the original budget, efforts between Saba and The Hague to close the gap proved successful.

The harbor project, essential for economic development and storm resilience, is now moving forward, with Commissioner Bruce Zagers expressing gratitude for the support. Contract negotiations are expected to conclude soon.

