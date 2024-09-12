Saba Saba shipping companies struggle as Winair limits cargo Redactie 12-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Saba’s shipping companies grapple with new cargo limits implemented at Winair, which is several impacting residents who order from abroad. Photo: BES-Reporter

THE BOTTOM/PHILIPSBURG – Shipping companies in Saba have been facing significant challenges for over a week, grappling with the transport of hundreds of pounds of stranded parcels and air mail. The disruption follows a strict 20-kilogramme cargo limit imposed by Winair, St. Maarten’s government-owned airline.

Island Communication Services (ICS) and Saba Educational Services (SES), both local agents for five courier and mail delivery services, report severe delays and rising costs due to Winair halting its bulk cargo services. ICS estimates 600 pounds of cargo remain stuck in St. Maarten, while SES describes “hundreds of pounds” left behind. Both companies expressed frustration, criticizing Winair’s sudden policy change and lack of communication.

Winair, the only airline with daily flights to Saba, stopped bulk cargo transport earlier this month, limiting shipments to 20 kilogrammes per flight. This decision was driven by the airline’s efforts to comply with the IOSA, a global safety certification under the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Unsustainable

Winair’s CEO, Hans van de Velde, explained to The Daily Herald that the airline’s cargo operations were financially unsustainable and did not meet IOSA’s stricter standards.

While Winair aims for IOSA certification by early 2025, it remains unclear if bulk cargo services will resume in the future.

