Saba Saba Showcases at DEMA SHOW 2024 in Las Vegas Redactie 14-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - Saba Tourist Bureau

THE BOTTOM – The island of Saba will be represented at this year’s DEMA SHOW, the world’s premier event for professionals in diving, travel, and water sports. Hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 19-22, 2024, the event draws thousands of industry attendees and features over 500 exhibitors and 300 educational sessions.

Visitors can find Saba at Booth #4028, where the Saba Tourist Bureau, Sea Saba, Juliana’s Hotel, and Aventura Boats will showcase the island’s unique offerings. Attendees are invited to stop by and explore the attractions, accommodations, and activities that make Saba a must-visit destination for divers and adventure seekers alike.

