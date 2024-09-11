Saba Saba Splash to restart deliveries Redactie 11-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – Saba splash will be resuming the delivery of water starting Wednesday. This was announced by Saba Government on Tuesday.

Sales of water had been suspended temporarily to address production issues at the Reversed Osmosis plant. While Saba Splash water was available at regular locations such as supermarkets, clients could not place new orders for some days.

Government thanks residents for their patience while resolving the issue.

2