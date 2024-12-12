Saba Saba to Begin Culling Non-Native Iguanas to Protect Biodiversity Redactie 12-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The culling of foreign species, such as shown in the picture, takes place to protect Saba’s Black iguana. Photo: BES-reporter.

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba has announced that a culling project targeting non-native iguanas will begin on December 12, 2024. The initiative aims to protect Saba’s native Saba Black Iguana, which faces threats from non-native iguanas that compete for resources and may carry harmful pests and diseases.

Non-native iguanas often arrive unintentionally via cargo shipments, with most sightings reported in the Fort Bay Area and some in English Quarter. A survey is ongoing to identify other affected areas. An iguana expert is currently on the island to assist with the project and train locals to identify non-native iguanas.

Closed trails

The culling will occur daily between December 12 and 20, from sunrise to sunset, with safety measures in place. Trails in designated hunting zones may be closed during these times to ensure public safety.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid restricted trails and areas during the culling period. For more information or to report concerns, contact the Public Entity Saba at info@sabagov.nl

