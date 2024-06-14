Saba Saba to get own micro-brewery called Deep Dive Redactie 14-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Now that the Corporate Documents are in place, the real work at the Brewery can start. Photo: Deep Dive Brewery.

THE BOTTOM- Saba will get its first Micro-Brewery on the island, called Deep Dive Brewing Co.

Founded by Chad and Katy Nuttall of Sea Saba, Wim Schutten from Juliana’s Hotel, Jill Nuttall, and brewer and Managing Director Tim Schwenck, the company intends to soon bring the local craft beer to the island.

The micro-brewery will be located at Fort Bay. “Our brewery is all about sustainability and local flavours. We’re gearing up for a soft launch soon, with a full launch planned for the high season. Get ready to taste unique beers that capture Saba’s spirit”, says Deep Dive Brewing Company.