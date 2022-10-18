Saba to host Budget Training in trying times 

THE BOTTOM- The Government of Saba will be organizing a budget training course, which will start on October 24th and will be facilitated by the National Institute for Family Finance Information Nibud from the Netherlands.

During the course, participants will learn about surviving in the present pressing financial situation with high prices, learning how to make choices based on one’s own specific financial reality, learning how to deal with money on an everyday basis and to plan ahead.

The training is meant for employees who find it difficult to financially keep their head above the water with the high cost of living, the increasing inflation, difficult personal circumstances, peer pressure, and situations of shame and stress.

The objective of the training is to support and motivate the target group to get and keep a grip on their money, to prevent (more) poverty and debts. The Nibud trainer will do so by offering participants insights and pointers to keep income and expenditures in balance, and by using case examples that are not directly applicable to their personal situation, but do show great similarities. The course will be interactive with examples tailored to the Saba way of life.

The program will consist of seven, half-day trainings of 4 hours each, with a maximum of 20 participants per session. Participants can choose to attend from 8am to 12pm or from 1pm to 5pm. The location will be the conference room at the Community Development Department. The course is for employees of the Public Entity Saba, but others may take part if there is space.

Trainer

The course will be provided by Nibud trainer Ineke Jochemsen who knows the islands and who has been involved in earlier trainings for employees of the public entities Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. Jochemsen will be available for one-one-one consultations on Friday afternoon, October 21, for employees who want to discuss their individual questions with the trainer.