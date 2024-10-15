Saba Saba to revamp administration building entrances with landscape improvements Redactie 15-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Work on the beautification should start before the end of this year. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – Residents of Saba can anticipate enhanced entrances around the Public Entity Saba’s Administration Building, as a landscape improvement project is set to begin before the end of this year and complete by the first quarter of 2025.

The initiative aims to create a more inviting atmosphere for residents, employees, and visitors by beautifying the main pathway with stone paving and adding a pergola adorned with flowering creepers. Accessibility will be improved with a meandering path and shaded benches, while a central open space will remain for events like Saba Day.

Native trees and flowers

A key aspect of the project is promoting biodiversity by planting native trees and vibrant flowers, including Black-eyed Susans, West Indian almond trees, pink trumpet trees, and various mango trees. A new pond with protective plants for fish and a birdbath will attract local wildlife. These enhancements aim to encourage ecological diversity and provide a welcoming space for the community to enjoy nature and gather.

