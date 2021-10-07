Saba to soon receive Dutch Patatoe seeds













A view of the seeds during their transshipment. Photo: Governor Rola ndo Wilson.

THE BOTTOM- Commisioner of Agriculture, Rolando Wilson, has communicated that a large shipment of Dutch Patatoe seeds is on its way to Saba.

The Commissioner is advising farmers to have land/soil ready so that they can start the planting process as soon as the seeds arrive.

Wilson also expressed thanks to Sandra Cryns-Hop and family for organizing the shipment on behalf of the farmes on the island.

Dependence

All three BES-islands are gearing up efforts to increase local production, in order to be less dependent on imports. This is especially important now that prices for shipping containers has reached unprecedented hights and have more than tripled over the past few months.