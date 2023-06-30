Saba Tourism Bureau, St. Martin Tourist Board Join Forces for Fly-in Travel Agent Event

THE BOTTOM- The Saba Tourism Bureau, in collaboration with the St. Martin Tourist Board recently organized a familiarization trip, as part of the St. Martin Fly-in Travel Agent Event that also aimed at showcasing the beauty and hospitality of the neighboring islands.

The St. Martin Tourist Board hosted over 60 esteemed travel agents from various countries, including the United States, Canada, the Benelux and the regional market. As St. Maarten is the hub for neighboring islands and is posed for an island-hopping experience while vacationing in St. Maarten, the St. Martin Tourist Board reached out to the islands to partner up for a day trip experience for the travel agents.

Saba had the honor of hosting over 20 agents who chose Saba as their preferred Fam Trip destination. The agents where from Canada, the United States, Benelux, and the regional market.

Site inspections

During the Fam Trip, the agents engaged and explored the island, this included site inspections of hotels, cottages, and villas as part of the product review. The agents had a unique lunch experience in the rainforest at Rendezvouz and had the opportunity to do a walking village tour.

For the travel agents it was their first time visiting the island, and Saba provided them with invaluable insights into the diverse accommodations and attractions that the island has to offer.