THE BOTTOM- In the morning hours of Wednesday, officers of KPCN held a planned traffic control on the Lambert Hassell Road on Saba.

During the control no less than 40 vehicles were stopped for a check, including 1 scooter. The best part of the news is, that the documents of all 40 vehicles turned out to be in order.

Treat

After checking the necessary documents, the drivers were surprised with a small treat to brighten up their ride in connection with Valentine’s Day.