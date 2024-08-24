Saba Saba trails open again Redactie 24-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM- The Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) on Friday has announced that various trails have opened again and are once again accessible.

These include Sandy Cruz Trail, Mt. Scenery Trail, Crispeen Trail, St. John’s to Big Rendezvous, Mas Cohone’s Trail, Dancing Place Trail, Parish Hill Trail, Sulfur Mine Trail, Thais Hill, Giles Quarter Trail and

Tide Pools.



Hikers get the advice to contact the Saba Tourist Bureau, their accommodation, or the Saba Conservation Foundation at for the latest updates. The contact number is +599 416-3295 – info@sabapark.org.

