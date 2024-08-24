Saba
Saba trails open again
24-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- The Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) on Friday has announced that various trails have opened again and are once again accessible.
These include Sandy Cruz Trail, Mt. Scenery Trail, Crispeen Trail, St. John’s to Big Rendezvous, Mas Cohone’s Trail, Dancing Place Trail, Parish Hill Trail, Sulfur Mine Trail, Thais Hill, Giles Quarter Trail and
Tide Pools.
Hikers get the advice to contact the Saba Tourist Bureau, their accommodation, or the Saba Conservation Foundation at for the latest updates. The contact number is +599 416-3295 – info@sabapark.org.
5
More News
-
Saba
Sixty-two year old on Saba arrested for assault
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested on Statia for assault with weapon, vandalism and theft
-
Saba
Saba trails open again
-
Politics
Justice and Security Committee Engages with Bonaire Island Council on legal aid needs
-
Advertisement
Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
-
Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
-
Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned
More News
-
Saba
Sixty-two year old on Saba arrested for assault
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested on Statia for assault with weapon, vandalism and theft
-
Saba
Saba trails open again
-
Politics
Justice and Security Committee Engages with Bonaire Island Council on legal aid needs
-
Advertisement
Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
-
Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
-
Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned