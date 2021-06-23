Saba University School Of Medicine Partners With Uk’s University Of South Wales















The Bottom, Saba – Today, Saba University School of Medicine (Saba), a leading Caribbean medical school, announced a pathway partnership agreement with UK-based University of South Wales (USW). The partnership will offer qualified graduates from USW’s Medical Sciences program the opportunity to matriculate with advanced standing into year 2 at Saba and work towards a recognised qualification that permits them to become a doctor in the USA.

Saba’s facilities will offer USW students the chance to achieve advanced medical and doctoral degrees, teaching the same system-based curriculum used in medical schools in the USA and Canada. Graduates will be eligible for residency in the USA, and Saba has a long history of success in attaining residencies in many specialties.

Saba is recognised by NVAO, the accrediting body for the Netherlands and Flanders, and has received approvals and/or recognitions from the US states of New York, California, and Florida.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dr. James Bruzik, Saba’s Associate Dean for Medical Education said: “Faculties at both universities have extensively reviewed each institution’s curriculum and found that USW’s curriculum supports advanced standing for graduates of the Medical Sciences degree entering Saba in year two.

“The partnership allows for a shortened curriculum, with associated tuition cost savings, unrivaled access to highly-skilled professors, an extensive mentorship program, and focused attention throughout basic sciences and clinical rotations. We look forward to welcoming students from USW.”

Dawn Story, Head of USW’s School of Applied Sciences, said: “We attract students from more than 120 countries and view collaborations such as this with Saba as a key to advancing the careers of our diverse student population.

“This unique partnership among two institutions, which already have strong track records of success, will enhance provision and offer another seamless pathway for students to become doctors.”

The application criteria for the program includes:

Graduates of USW BSc (Hons) Medical Science program with Upper Second Class Honors are eligible to enter into year 2 (Semester 3) at Saba. Other BSc (Hons) Medical Science graduates are also eligible to be considered.

Provide all required application material for review by Admissions Committee.

Conduct an interview with Saba Director of Admissions.

Provide two letters of recommendation from USW science program faculty.

For more on the partnership and Saba’s medical program, please visit https://www.saba.edu/.

