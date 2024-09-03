Saba Saba Volleyball shines at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in St. Kitts & Nevis Redactie 03-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The delegation being welcomed back on the island. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – The Saba Volleyball Association celebrated a major achievement as it took part in a significant event from August 26th to September 1st in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The delegation, including coaches Kemaul Lee and Lauren Risley and young athletes Hannah Johnson and Selena Gomez, engaged in a series of activities such as the FIVB Beach Volleyball Coaching Course, an Athlete Training Camp, and the ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship. Coaches Lee and Risley completed the FIVB course, enhancing their ability to develop local talent.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Gomez, trained by Canadian expert Rick Bevis, excelled at the Championship, winning three out of five matches—a notable debut performance.

Kemaul Lee expressed his pride in the team’s achievements and emphasized the potential of Saba’s youth. Looking forward, the association plans to build a beach volleyball court by December 2024 and launch development programs to further nurture local talent.

16