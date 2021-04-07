Saba wins two Story Awards from Green Destinations













Photo: Cees Timmers

The Bottom, Saba – Saba has won two Green Destinations Story Awards. The Story Awards were presented by Green Destinations to the most outstanding sustainable destinations in 6 different categories. Saba has won the second prize in the Islands & Seaside category and the third prize in the Nature & Ecotourism category. The awards recognized Saba’s leadership in addressing the challenges of tourism in vulnerable coastal areas and in exploiting tourism’s opportunities for conservation.

Source: Newsletter RVO







