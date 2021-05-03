Saba’s Executive and Island Council Discuss Various matters during Retreat













Members of Saba’s Island Council (above) and Executive Council (right). Photo: Archive BES Reporter.

The Bottom, Saba- During a recent retreat at the Queens Garden hotel, the Executive Council and the Island Council various themes of importance to the island were discussed. The intention of the retreat was to provide information from the side of the Executive Council, while the Island Council members were able to ask questions and express concerns.

The main themes discussed were the infrastructure, the social domain, policies, projects and legislation, and Public Service. Many of the topics will again be discussed more formally, in a public meeting of the Island Council slated for late May.







An update on the construction of a new harbor, the water bottling plant, the continued upgrading of Waste Management Facility, and the concept of waste water treatment were also discussed.