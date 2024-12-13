Saba Saba’s Island Council Joins Sister Islands and The Netherlands for 70th anniversary of Kingom Charter Redactie 13-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Members of the Saba Island Council in The Netherlands. Photo: Saba Government.

THE HAGUE-The Island Council of Saba is in the Netherlands from December 10 to 13 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Charter of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Signed by Queen Juliana on December 15, 1954, the charter redefined the ties between the Netherlands, the Netherlands Antilles, and Suriname.

During a symposium attended by State Secretary Zsolt Szabo and members of the Second Chamber, discussions focused on the charter’s legacy and its role in addressing future challenges. Prof. Dr. Ernst Hirsch Ballin highlighted the need for balance between autonomy and cohesion, emphasizing innovation and technology as tools to strengthen connections within the Kingdom.

Key themes included youth care, healthcare access, education, and climate adaptation, alongside efforts to promote equal opportunities and ensure dignified living. The Ministry of Education introduced a new pupil monitoring system aimed at improving educational outcomes on the BES islands.

Conclusion

The visit concludes on Friday with meetings between the Island Council, the Second Chamber Committee on Kingdom Relations, and the Raad van State.

