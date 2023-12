THE BOTTOM – On Monday December 18, 2023, an enthusiastic group of young learners visited and dove into the world of wicking beds, hydroponic wonders, and the vital role of worms in Saba’s ecosystem.

Together with the guides, the kids planted tomato plants, anticipating a harvest in a couple of months.

Produce from the hydroponics farm is available every Wednesday at the Saba Reach market in Windwardside, at the Breadline Plaza.