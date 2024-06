Saba Saba’s Olympic Team Saba welcomed back on Tuesday afternoon Redactie 19-06-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

The athletes on the platform of Juancho E. Yrausquin airport. Photo: ABC Online Media

THE BOTTOM – On Tuesday afternoon around the clock of 4 PM, Saba’s Special Olympics team arrived back on the island by Winair flight.

The athletes were welcomed back by various supporters who had been alerted by the Public Entity’s Sport Department.