Saba
Saba’s reforestation project prepares for outplanting phase
22-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity’s reforestation team has nurtured approximately 3,400 saplings of 12 native and naturalized tree species, including Genip, Seagrape, and West Indian Mahogany, as part of an initiative to combat erosion and adapt to changing climate conditions.
These drought-resistant trees, grown from wild seeds and collected seedlings, are nearly ready for out planting in erosion-prone areas.
The nursery, now at full capacity, will expand temporarily to the hydroponics farm to accommodate the growing saplings. Outplanting is set to begin in December, focusing on accessible sites that ensure team safety and effective mitigation of erosion and runoff.
0
