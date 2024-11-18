Saba
Saba’s Sea & Learn Foundation to Coordinate Coastal Cleanups
18-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – Starting January 2025, the Sea & Learn Foundation (SLF) will conduct quarterly coastal cleanups at Tent Beach and Spring Bay to collect standardized data on marine litter.
The initiative, part of a broader global effort using the OSPAR methodology, aims to assess and address marine litter’s environmental and economic impacts. SLF’s data will contribute to raising awareness, shaping policies, and supporting litter reduction efforts locally and internationally.
Coordination
The foundation urges coordination for cleanup efforts to maintain accurate data collection and offers free training opportunities for those interested in participating.
4
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport to expand parking and crack down on illegal Car Rentals
-
Saba
Princess Beatrix highlights conservation efforts during visit to Saba
-
Saba
Saba’s Sea & Learn Foundation to Coordinate Coastal Cleanups
-
St. Eustatius
Golden Rock Pharmacy celebrates Statia Day
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius present at International Volleyball Federation Congress in Portugal
-
The Netherlands
Alexandra van Huffelen appointed chair of the Executive Board of Radboud University
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair Operates First Flight to Barbados
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Bon transition aims for increased renewable energy generation
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport to expand parking and crack down on illegal Car Rentals
-
Saba
Princess Beatrix highlights conservation efforts during visit to Saba
-
Saba
Saba’s Sea & Learn Foundation to Coordinate Coastal Cleanups
-
St. Eustatius
Golden Rock Pharmacy celebrates Statia Day
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius present at International Volleyball Federation Congress in Portugal
-
The Netherlands
Alexandra van Huffelen appointed chair of the Executive Board of Radboud University
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair Operates First Flight to Barbados
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Bon transition aims for increased renewable energy generation