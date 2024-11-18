Saba Saba’s Sea & Learn Foundation to Coordinate Coastal Cleanups Redactie 18-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The initiative aims to assess and address marine litter's environmental and economic impacts. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – Starting January 2025, the Sea & Learn Foundation (SLF) will conduct quarterly coastal cleanups at Tent Beach and Spring Bay to collect standardized data on marine litter.

The initiative, part of a broader global effort using the OSPAR methodology, aims to assess and address marine litter’s environmental and economic impacts. SLF’s data will contribute to raising awareness, shaping policies, and supporting litter reduction efforts locally and internationally.

Coordination

The foundation urges coordination for cleanup efforts to maintain accurate data collection and offers free training opportunities for those interested in participating.

4