Saba’s Sea to Scenery race took place under sunny weather

A view of the participants with the landing strip in the background. Photo: Saba Tourism Office

THE BOTOM- The Sea to Scenery race on Saba kicked off on Saturday with many athletes taking on the challenge walking/running from Cove Bay all the way to Mount Scenery. 

The walk forms part of the Saba day celebrations and normally takes place the day after the official Saba Day Celebration. This year the weather was quite sunny, leading to spectacular views for the participants. 

The tourism office of Saba invites potential participants, wishing to participate next year, to start training for the event and to participate in the year 2023. 


