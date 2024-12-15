Saba Sacred Heart Students Learn About Erosion Through Reforestation Project Redactie 15-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Reforestation project manager Justin Simmons giving a presentation to SHS students on erosion. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- Sacred Heart School students recently participated in presentations on erosion and the importance of trees for Saba, hosted by the reforestation project team of the Public Entity Saba (PES).

The sessions, organized by art and culture teacher Miranda Simmons, aimed to complement classroom lessons on erosion and connect them to climate change and reforestation efforts.

The presentations explained how erosion, caused by natural forces like water, wind, and human activities such as land clearing, threatens Saba’s safety and environment.

Students learned how erosion contributes to falling rocks and coral damage through sedimentation.

Trees

The team highlighted the critical role of trees in preventing erosion and combating climate change. Trees stabilize soil, improve air quality, and reduce carbon dioxide levels, making reforestation a vital strategy for Saba’s environmental resilience. The project underscores the island’s commitment to adapting to climate change while fostering awareness among its younger generation.

