Bonaire Safety council and BES Islands strengthen cooperation for crisis management Redactie 12-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governors John Soliano, Jonathan Johnson en Alida Francis during the meeting with the Safety Council.

The Safety Council and the leaders of Bonaire, John Soliano, Saba, Jonathan G.A. Johnson, and Sint Eustatius, Alida Francis, have agreed to work more closely together.

During a meeting on Monday, October 7, the Implementation Plan for administrative cooperation between the public entities of the Caribbean Netherlands and the Safety Council was approved.

The plan includes concrete actions for both administrative and operational collaboration, such as sharing knowledge and expertise. This cooperation stems from a request by the minister to strengthen the administrative connection between the BES islands and the Safety Council in the area of crisis management.

Commonalities

Research by Hubert Bruls, Crisis Management Portfolio Holder, reveals that despite their differences, the safety regions and the BES islands share many commonalities, including the importance of local context and pragmatic action during crises.

