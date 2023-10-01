1 oktober 2023 17:34 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Safety surcharge makes flights from Curaçao slightly more expensive

Departing passengers from Curaçao International Airport per January 2024 will pay a bit more. Photo: ABC Online Media

WILLEMSTAD – A new surcharge on departing passengers in Curaçao, the Passenger Safety Oversight Charge (PSOC), will make travel to or from Curaçao slightly more expensive.

It involves a surcharge of 1 dollar and 73 cents, which will be levied on almost all passengers departing from Curaçao International Airport (CAP) as of January 1, 2024. The surcharge is necessary due to the increasing costs associated with aviation safety oversight by the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA). 

Various studies have shown that the budget allocated to CCAA by the local government is insufficient to carry out their tasks properly. The basis for the surcharge is established in the Aviation Safety Surcharge Ordinance, which has already been approved by the Curaçao parliament. 

No tax

CCAA emphasizes in its communication that the PSOC is not a tax. The funds collected from the surcharge will be entirely used for CCAA’s responsibilities. Based on the projected number of passengers in 2024, approximately 2,473,912 Antillean guilders (just under 1.4 million US dollars) will be generated with the new surcharge.

