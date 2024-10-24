Government
Salma Serberie sworn in as Island Council Member of Bonaire
24-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK– On Tuesday, Salma Serberie was sworn in as a member of Bonaire’s Island Council on behalf of the Democratic Party (DP). She takes over the seat from Mr. Delno Tromp, who stepped down to make way for Serberie.
The swearing-in took place after a committee confirmed that all necessary credentials were in order. In her first speech, Serberie expressed her commitment to actively serving Bonaire, stating her desire to be part of the change rather than merely critiquing from the sidelines.
Confidence
The council members expressed confidence in Serberie, valuing her experience and dedication as a positive addition to the council’s work.
