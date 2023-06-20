Saskia Matthew (PEP) looks back on working visit to the Netherlands

THE BOTTOM – Island Council Member for the PEP, Saskia Matthew, has shared a look back on the recent working visit to The Netherlands.

According to Matthew, some concerns could be heard from residents on Saba regarding the transparency of these trips, with some perceiving them as mere taxpayer-funded vacations. “However, the Island Council took this opportunity to address these concerns and provide updates on the developments and outcomes of their meetings”, says Matthew who assures that it was certainly not ‘just a fun trip’.

According to Matthew, during the two-week trip (June 5th – 16th), the Island Council had a full agenda and held discussions with representatives of the Dutch federal government and other organizations. Additionally, the council also visited the island of Schiermonnikoog to gain insight into the challenges faced by the Wadden Islands in the European Netherlands.

“The PEP faction, in particular, aims to take more initiative and establish frequent communication with the ministries, rather than waiting for suggestions from The Hague”, says Matthew.

Visit to FNV union

In addition to the official program, the PEP Party held meetings with the Dutch Labor Union FNV to explore the possibility of having FNV representation on Saba. They also discussed potential collaborations and donations, such as a new boat for Saba Sea Rescue and a cultural exchange program between Saba and another island.

“The PEP Party looks back with satisfaction on the achievements during the Netherlands trip and reiterated their commitment to working for the community, regardless of party affiliations”, concludes Matthew.