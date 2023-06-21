Saturday is ‘Safety Day’ at Jong Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The safety-focused event is set to take place next Saturday, June 24, at Jong Bonaire, where various organizations will gather to emphasize the importance of safety. The event will begin at 10:00 in the morning and end at 2:00 in the afternoon.

At the event, various organizations, including the Fire Department, Police, Ambulance, Supervision & Enforcement, WEB (Water and Energy Company Bonaire), ENNIA (Insurance Company), and Total Safety First, will provide informative demonstrations and educate the public about safety measures.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy demonstrations, including extinguishing fires, transporting a victim, and the arrest of a suspect. These demonstrations offer insight into the procedures of the emergency services and how they operate in emergency situations.

The day will be opened by deputy Hennyson Thielman. His presence underscores the importance of safety on our island and emphasizes the efforts of local authorities to ensure the safety of the community. Admission is free.