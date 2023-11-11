11 november 2023 09:31 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Agriculture Latest news Saba Sports

Saturday will see Sixth Edition of Bizzy B 5-Kilometer Run on Saba

86

The race usually brings about quite some runners. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM – On Saturday the 6th Edition of the Bizzy B 5K will start on Samuel Charles Street from 6 a.m. to 9:30 AM. In connection with the event, motorists are encouraged to use the Upper Road while navigating the area.

Motorists are also advised that runners will be present in the Bottom, and are urged to exercise constant caution while passing through the area. 

Persons will be positioned at the police station along Samuel Charles Street, tasked with guiding traffic towards the Upper Road, ensuring a continuous flow of vehicles through the area.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius