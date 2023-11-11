Saturday will see Sixth Edition of Bizzy B 5-Kilometer Run on Saba

THE BOTTOM – On Saturday the 6th Edition of the Bizzy B 5K will start on Samuel Charles Street from 6 a.m. to 9:30 AM. In connection with the event, motorists are encouraged to use the Upper Road while navigating the area.

Motorists are also advised that runners will be present in the Bottom, and are urged to exercise constant caution while passing through the area.

Persons will be positioned at the police station along Samuel Charles Street, tasked with guiding traffic towards the Upper Road, ensuring a continuous flow of vehicles through the area.