Save BBQing

31-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Did you know that;
- keeping a barbecue at a safe distance from fences, hedges, tents,
gazebos, garden furniture, etc., can prevent a fire? Keep children and pets
at a safe distance too.
- you should not move a BBQ when it is on?
- it is always good to have a fire extinguisher nearby, such as a bucket of
sand or water.
- you shouldn’t BBQ bare-chested? Wear clothes that don’t catch fire
easily. This protects you against splashes and sparks.
- you should always use an actual BBQ on the beach, so don’t BBQ in the sand.
- you shouldn’t throw the ashes away too quickly? The ash can continue
heating up and still cause a fire in a waste container, for instance.
For more information about safe BBQing, visit
www.rijksdienstcn.com
