Save BBQing

Sander Engelbertink
20-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Did you know that;

  • keeping a barbecue at a safe distance from fences, hedges, tents,
    gazebos, garden furniture, etc., can prevent a fire? Keep children and pets
    at a safe distance too.
  • you should not move a BBQ when it is on?
  • it is always good to have a fire extinguisher nearby, such as a bucket of
    sand or water.
  • you shouldn’t BBQ bare-chested? Wear clothes that don’t catch fire
    easily. This protects you against splashes and sparks.
  • you should always use an actual BBQ on the beach, so don’t BBQ in the sand.
  • you shouldn’t throw the ashes away too quickly? The ash can continue
    heating up and still cause a fire in a waste container, for instance.

    For more information about safe BBQing, visit
    www.rijksdienstcn.com

