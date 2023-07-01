1 juli 2023 11:39 am

Scholengemeenschap Bonaire with its own committee on slavery history

The Committee aims to organize various activities throughout the year. Photo: SGB

KRALENDIJK – The Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) has established a committee on slavery history, which includes all units of the school.

The goal is not only to reflect on the slavery history on a single day per year but to organize various activities throughout the upcoming school year, in which we, together with all students, reflect on this topic.

“As an educational institution that aims to educate students as global citizens, we also find it very important to reflect on this topic on this day,” said the committee.

