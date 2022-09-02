School for special education Kolegio Emmy Schermer opened on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The school for special education on Bonaire was opened on Thursday in the presence of EOZ and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

The new school is named Kolegio Emmy Schermer. Schermer was the first local remedial educationalist on the island. The now eighty-year-old former teachers and then orthopedage has been committed to education on the island for more than sixty years.

“I admit that it has been a long and not always easy road, but in the end we have achieved the desirable goal, with the opening of this school for special education”, said Nolly Oleana of OCW during the opening ceremony.

Honored

Schermer herself is very honored by the fact that the new school is named after her. “I have always devoted myself with love to education on the island and in particular the children who had a hard time keeping up with regular education,” says Schermer.