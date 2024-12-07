Saba Sea to Scenery Event Saba May Cause Traffic Interruption Redactie 07-12-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

The sportive event is not for those without a good physical condition. Photo: BES-Reporter

THE BOTTOM – On Saturday, 7 December 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., motorists can expect some traffic interruptions due to the Sea to Scenery event, hosted by Event66.

Participants will be running or walking from Cove Bay to Mount Scenery, entering via Lambert Hassell Road.

We kindly ask all drivers to exercise caution on the roads during this time, particularly when you see participants nearby.

