St. Eustatius
Search and rescue operation for overboard crew member
21-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – A search and rescue operation took place on Sunday after a crew member fell overboard from the fishing vessel FV Sabbath. The incident occurred during rough seas while the vessel was traveling from Sint Maarten to Dominica.
Despite immediate efforts by the ship’s crew and a subsequent multi-agency rescue operation involving teams from Statia, the Dutch Coastguard, and the St Kitts-Nevis Coastguard, the crew member has not been found.
The FV Sabbath, experiencing technical difficulties, diverted to St Kitts. As of the last update, the search is ongoing, with both maritime and aerial resources being utilized in the effort to locate the missing individual.
0
More News
-
St. Eustatius
Search and rescue operation for overboard crew member
-
Advertisement
Introduction of the Healthcare Card
-
Bonaire
Pilot Program launched to strengthen healthcare in the Dutch Caribbean
-
Healthcare
Busy first vaccination day at Jong Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Four Junior Rangers STINAPA certified as Open Water divers
-
Bonaire
Tourism Bureau wishes Miss Universe Bonaire Ruby Pouchet a safe journey
-
Sint Maarten
Princess Juliana International Airport to host walk for breast cancer awareness
-
St. Eustatius
MYF kids fall festival on St. Eustatius wraps up with fun-filled finale
More News
-
St. Eustatius
Search and rescue operation for overboard crew member
-
Advertisement
Introduction of the Healthcare Card
-
Bonaire
Pilot Program launched to strengthen healthcare in the Dutch Caribbean
-
Healthcare
Busy first vaccination day at Jong Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Four Junior Rangers STINAPA certified as Open Water divers
-
Bonaire
Tourism Bureau wishes Miss Universe Bonaire Ruby Pouchet a safe journey
-
Sint Maarten
Princess Juliana International Airport to host walk for breast cancer awareness
-
St. Eustatius
MYF kids fall festival on St. Eustatius wraps up with fun-filled finale