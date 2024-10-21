St. Eustatius Search and rescue operation for overboard crew member Redactie 21-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – A search and rescue operation took place on Sunday after a crew member fell overboard from the fishing vessel FV Sabbath. The incident occurred during rough seas while the vessel was traveling from Sint Maarten to Dominica.

Despite immediate efforts by the ship’s crew and a subsequent multi-agency rescue operation involving teams from Statia, the Dutch Coastguard, and the St Kitts-Nevis Coastguard, the crew member has not been found.

The FV Sabbath, experiencing technical difficulties, diverted to St Kitts. As of the last update, the search is ongoing, with both maritime and aerial resources being utilized in the effort to locate the missing individual.

