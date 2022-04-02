Second booster shot now also available for people over 60 on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – People over sixty can get the second booster shot without an appointment from Saturday 2 April 2022 at Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas.

According to the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the second booster shot is necessary because the protection of the first booster shot decreases after about three months.

On the rise

According to the OLB, the number of corona infections on the island is increasing again. That is why it would be wise for people over sixty to get the second booster shot.