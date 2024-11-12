St. Eustatius Second Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean 2024 Held on Sint Eustatius Redactie 12-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Participants to the Integrity Conference. Photo: RCN

ORANJESTAD – From November 4 to 6, Sint Eustatius hosted the second Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean, where representatives from all six Caribbean islands and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) gathered to share knowledge and best practices around integrity.

During the summit, participants supported the idea of establishing a Caribbean bureau for promoting integrity, which would facilitate knowledge and training for the islands.

Governor Alida Francis emphasized the importance of integrity within government organizations in her opening speech. The summit provided an opportunity to delve deeper into topics such as building an integrity-aware culture and appointing confidential advisors. Special attention was also given to the achievements of Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing, who recently received the Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024.

