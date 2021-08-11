Second period of compensation ‘Alivio’ of the Public Entity Bonaire













Kralendijk – For the second time, entrepreneurs and private individuals on Bonaire can receive a compensation for their essential private housing costs. This time it concerns the period April to June 2021. The compensation is at least US$500.00 per household per month. In calculating the amount, the focus will be on the shortfall in essential housing costs per month. Applying for Alivio? Fill in the application form on https://bonairegov.com/en/inwoners/alivio. Applications can be submitted starting 11 August 2021 up to 31 August 2021.

All conditions and additional information can be found on https://bonairegov.com/en/inwoners/alivio. Completed and signed application forms, together with the necessary attachments can be sent by email to alivio@bonairegov.com. The application form can also be handed in at the office of ‘Samenleving en Zorg’ located on the Kaya Neerlandia 41 from Monday to Friday between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Please note that the application will only be processed if it is complete.

For questions and help with submitting the application, you can contact the directorate ‘Samenleving en Zorg’ on 715 2211.

