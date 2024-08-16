Police and justice Seized criminal funds benefit Bonaire’s environment through prosecutor’s office BES Redactie 16-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Chief Prosecutor Walter Kupers with the cheque. Photo: OM BES

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Chief Public Prosecutor of the Public Prosecution Service Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES), Mr. Walter Kupers, received a check for $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The amount represents a percentage of the proceeds from a U.S. criminal investigation into money laundering. The Public Prosecution Service BES contributed to this investigation by seizing a yacht that was acquired with the profits from these criminal activities. The seized yacht was then handed over to the U.S. investigation team and, after confiscation, sold.

Based on an existing treaty between the United States and the Netherlands, it was determined that a percentage of the proceeds would go to the Public Prosecution Service BES. This revenue-sharing marks the first execution of this treaty.

Sustainability

The received funds will potentially be used by the Public Prosecution Service to finance existing plans to make the office building and vehicle fleet more sustainable. This one-time financial windfall can thus contribute to a lasting positive impact on Bonaire’s environment.

