Bonaire Selibon aims to gain control over underground fires using thermal camera Redactie 01-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The technology makes it possible to identify where the biggest risk of new fires lie. Photo: Selibon

KRALENDIJK – From September 20 to 22, 2024, Selibon NV conducted inspections using a thermal camera. This allows for the detection of potential or imminent fires at the landfill.

During the process, other involved parties, such as the fire department and the Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), were also invited.

According to Selibon, the results of the inspection are crucial in taking the necessary precautions for the safety of all involved. Early detection of possible fire sources also helps in controlling and managing flare-ups.

