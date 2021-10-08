Selibon and BONHATA work together to better plan separation of trash from the tourism sector













10 Shares

Memebers of Bonahata en Selibon at waste separation site at Marriot Hotel

KRALENDIJK – Last week Wednesday, the BONHATA Sustainability Committee visited the Waste & Processing Management Center of Selibon.

The committee members received an informative tour, hosted by the communication executive Melinda Marchena and the policy advisor Shanelca Marta. After the tour, how the private sector and the public sector can work together towards a cleaner environment was discussed.

Selibon showed that cardboard, plastic, metal, aluminum, and glass is collected and separated into different sections at the Waste & Processing Management Center at the Kaminda Lagun. By separating waste, the different materials can either be re-used, re-cycled, or sold for further processing. The processing of cardboard is now so successful that a larger processing press has been purchased to be able to process the large amount of cardboard. The collected glass can also be re-used on the island in the near future.

“I often hear that the separately collected waste would all end up together on the ‘landfill’. But I’m happy to see with my own eyes that isn’t the case.” Says entrepreneur Eric Gietman. “Now that I see this, I am happy to separate my company waste at the source”.

Once waste ends up with general waste, Selibon can no longer separate it. That is why it is important that you separate your waste yourself at the source, Selibon emphasizes. As a result, less waste ends up in landfills and more waste can be processed in a more sustainable way. Waste separation contributes to a higher environmental benefit and an even higher quality of life.

Selibon and BONHATA work together on a plan to separate the waste from the tourism sector as much as possible at the source. That fits Bonaire and fits the vision of BONHATA.