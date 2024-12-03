Bonaire Seniors on Bonaire Encouraged to Stay Creatively Active Redactie 03-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – This week, the awareness campaign MI TA was officially launched, aimed at promoting creative and cultural activities for seniors. The campaign is designed to help older adults stay active, with a focus on well-being and social connection.

Seniors on Bonaire can participate in a wide range of activities, such as music lessons, painting workshops, singing sessions, and lectures. These are organized by Hòfi Kultural, the ZW Group, and the Sentro di Bario of Akseso, among others. According to participant Ubaldo Anthony, being creatively engaged is essential: “I tell everyone, don’t stay at home. Meet new people, learn something new. Your heart opens up again, life flows.”

The campaign, an initiative of Fundashon Plataforma Kultural, the ZW Group, and the Public Entity Bonaire, was launched during the Ketenzorgochtend Trahando pa nos Grandinan. Organizations are encouraging residents to help seniors stay active, even with limitations, and give them the opportunity to live life to the fullest.

