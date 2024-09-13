News Sentro Akseso launches new course on managing money Redactie 13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Sentro Akseso Boneiru, in collaboration with “Skohe EZ,” is launching the course “Wak bo sèn” to assist residents in need with better managing their personal finances.

The free course offers practical tips on handling money and making wise financial decisions, especially considering the rising cost of living.

The course runs from September to December, with sessions on various dates and times at community centers, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate.

