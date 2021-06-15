Sentro Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas will be open on June 16 for 2nd corona shot















Kralendijk – Many people have took the first shot, but not everyone has come for their second shot. You can still get your second shot Wednesday. The second shot can be taken at least three weeks after the first shot. This week the Sentro Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas is open for the first or second shot on Tuesday, Thursday and Wednesday. An appointment is not necessary. The Sentro Deportivo is open from 9am to 2pm.

