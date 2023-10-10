Seven out of ten Bonairean youths participate in a large health study

KRALENDIJK – Approximately 70% of Bonairean students and adolescents aged 13 to 17 participated in a major health study in September. The study, conducted by the Public Health Department in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), involved weighing, measuring, and anonymously answering questions on topics such as (cyber)bullying, drugs, emotions, sexuality, and lifestyle.

The research, conducted globally by PAHO, aims to gain insight into the health situation of young people on Bonaire. Michael Mercuur, interim head of Public Health, expressed gratitude to the participating youths and all involved organizations. He emphasized the importance of the acquired information for future policies.

During the study, the youths were critical, raising questions about the double questioning and the safeguarding of their privacy. The completed answer sheets were sent to Geneva for processing in sealed envelopes. The results are expected in January 2024, after which the participants will be informed about the outcomes.