KRALENDIJK – No less than seven parties will participate in the elections for the new island council, which will be held in March 2023.

With the exception of the M21 party, all parties have participated in previous elections. These are the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB), the Partido Demokrátiko Boneriano (PDB), the Union Patriotiko Boneriano (UPB), Frente Sosial Progresivo (PSP), the party Era Nobo and the 1 Union pa Pueblo.