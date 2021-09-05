- 21Shares
Kralendijk- After a relatively quiet period, when it comes to the number of infections on Bonaire, numbers are running up quite fast over the last few days. After days with 7, 8 and 11 cases, on Sunday there are 17 new cases on the island, leading to a total of 52 active cases on the island.
According to a press release from Government yesterday evening, there are currently 3 clusters on the island. Two of the clusters are related to 2 school classes, while a third cluster is the local youth soccer team which recently returned from the Dominican Republic. Apart from the cup, Covid also seems to have hiked along among members of the youth team.
There is still 1 persona hospitalized in Bonaire due to Covid-19.
Also read:
- Seventeen New Infections on Bonaire
- Vacature Hoofd Meten en Karteren Bonaire
- Saba needs to work on New Tourism Master Plan
- Sneek wants Explanation on 159.000 in extra Salary Costs for Van Rij and Francis
- Part of Youth Soccer Team tests positive after return from Dominican Republic
- Coast Guard introduced to SXM Council of Ministers
- The Netherlands reintroduces quarantine obligation for travelers from the US
- Cft Negative about Draft Budget Bonaire
- Program ‘Bridge to Opportunities’ continues on Bonaire
- Suddenly Quick Run Up of Covid-casis Bonaire
- Labour Inspectorate checks on Companies Saba
- Protocol Part of Bonaire Day Celebration Adjusted
- Vacature Leden College van de Rekenkamer Sint Eustatius
- Social Affairs and Labor Office closed
- Bonaire Government and the TCB welcome the Celebrity Equinox