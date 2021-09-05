Seventeen New Infections on Bonaire













Kralendijk- After a relatively quiet period, when it comes to the number of infections on Bonaire, numbers are running up quite fast over the last few days. After days with 7, 8 and 11 cases, on Sunday there are 17 new cases on the island, leading to a total of 52 active cases on the island.

According to a press release from Government yesterday evening, there are currently 3 clusters on the island. Two of the clusters are related to 2 school classes, while a third cluster is the local youth soccer team which recently returned from the Dominican Republic. Apart from the cup, Covid also seems to have hiked along among members of the youth team.

There is still 1 persona hospitalized in Bonaire due to Covid-19.