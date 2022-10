KRALENDIJK- The information campaign on domestic violence and child abuse with the theme of shame started in September. Central to the campaign is a short film of four parts, in which a family is followed.

In the film you see the problems that the family experiences and how the environment reacts to them. Part 1 of the film was about the attack on the other. Part 2 of the film shows more about the home situation and how Oscar’s mother flees from her problems.