Sherryl Peterson new member to St. Maarten’s Audit Chamber

PHILIPSBURG- The Governor of St. Maarten, E. B. Holiday has administered the oath of office to Mrs. Sheryl Peterson as a member of the Board of the General Audit Chamber on Friday morning, March 11th, during a brief ceremony at the Cabinet of the Governor.

In accordance with the law, Mrs. Peterson was chosen by Parliament and the Prime Minister from a binding list of 3 persons, submitted by the General Audit Chamber. Mrs. Peterson previously served as deputy member and is an accounting professional. She adds her skills and experience to the Board, which comprises of Mr. Alphons Gumbs, the chairman, and member Mrs. Mandy Daal-Offringa.

Seven-year term

The General Audit Chamber’s Board consists of three members (including the chair), and three deputy members can be appointed. The term of office for the board members is seven (7) years.